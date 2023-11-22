At least five Palestinians were killed in the last few hours by a drone attack by the Israeli Army in the Tulkarem refugee camp, one of the strongholds of armed militias. palestinians of this last year in the occupied West Bank.

According to sources cited by the official Wafa news agency, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Israeli forces “bombed a house and a citizens’ meeting”, which left five dead and several injured, and followed an Israeli military incursion into the area.

(You can read: Hamas announces that it reached ‘a temporary humanitarian truce agreement’ for 4 days).

According to the same source, Israel attacked a house with two missiles during the early hours of the morning, also wounding at least three young people, and its forces entered the city and “imposed a siege” on the Thabet government hospital.

“Military vehicles surrounded the hospital entrances and appeared in front of it, hindering the arrival of the wounded for treatment.“Wafa specified.

All of this occurred after the Army stormed the city and its refugee camp around midnight, amid clashes between troops and local residents, which also caused severe material destruction due to the clashes.

Beyond cities like Jenin or Nablus, Tulkarem, in the northwest of the West Bank, has been another of the points with the greatest violence within the framework of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in recent months, in the largest escalation of tension in the West Bank in two decades, which has also been intensified by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

On October 20, a dozen Palestinians and a member of the Israeli security forces died in armed clashes in the city, in an operation in which Israel also used a drone and helicopters, while its military incursions are almost daily.

In recent months, The use of drones by Israeli forces has become increasingly common in the West Bankas tension in the conflict grew.

Burned building and destroyed cars in the town of Huwara, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. See also The case of the Moroccan child Rayan occupies social media. Huge Arab sympathy

(You can read: What is known about the possible truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip).

A little over a week ago, another Israeli operation that included an attack with an unmanned aerial device on a group of suspects, caused the death of at least seven Palestinians.

The West Bank and Israel are experiencing their greatest spiral of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-05) and in 2023, 432 Palestinians have already died, most of them militiamen in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers, but also civilians, including 85 minors.

In parallel, The area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups. The attacks, largely by people acting alone, have left 37 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers, five of them minors, and 7 in uniform.

EFE

More news

The Government of Israel accepts the agreement with Hamas to release hostages and truce

President Gustavo Petro celebrates agreement between Israel and Hamas to release hostages

Brics leaders call for a ‘sustained humanitarian truce’ in the Gaza Strip