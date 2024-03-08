TOAt least five people died and several were injured by the impact of pallets of humanitarian aid dropped by air in Gaza City, in the north of the enclave, confirmed the Civil Defense of the Strip.

“There were 5 martyrs and several injuries as a result of civilian aircraft incorrectly dropping aid, which fell on the heads and homes of citizens northwest of Gaza City this afternoon,” Civil Defense spokesman Mahmud Basal said in a statement. .

Given the difficulties in distributing humanitarian aid by land, For several weeks now, several countries have sent humanitarian aid and launched it directly by air, especially in the north, where the situation is more complicated.

Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France are some of the first countries that resorted to this formula, which the US joined a week ago, and since then it has carried out three launches – in cooperation with Jordan – of 38,000 portions of food each.

Displaced Palestinian children prepare to eat rice near a food distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Photo:AFP Share

US President Joe Biden announced last night the construction of a temporary port off the coast of Gaza to facilitate the entry of aid through maritime corridor which will open this weekend from Cyprus, in an initiative of the European Union and the US, in which the United Kingdom or the Emirates will also participate.

In five months of war, more than 30,800 Palestinians have died in the Strip, where hunger has also begun to claim lives, at least twenty people in the north.

EFE