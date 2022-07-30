columnRoel Abraham is 50 years old but does not want to know, has six children and only one wife. Drives Trabant, bumbles through life and shares his experiences as the father of a large family here.

The Empty Nest Syndrome. Why English terms always have to be used is a mystery to me. As far as I’m concerned, we take an example from our former compatriots, the Flemish, who at least think of a Dutch expression or phrase auf der Stelle if it doesn’t exist at all. Loanwords are so ’40-’45. But hey, the empty nest syndrome is also allowed! I was always a bit sneering about it, that whining.

Children are going to live on their own someday and as a presumptive father you have at least 18 years to prepare for that, so spare me your pathetic whine when your offspring have finally managed to find a home of their own. Children grow up, live on their own, reproduce or not, and then you die. Finished. Just something to rejoice about it seems to me, and to be happy because they found a home! Something that normally not even a single mother with triplets and urgency can do. See also Putin and Biden accept Macron's proposal to hold a summit



Quote

Fathers have had nothing to crumble in the milk of general human feelings for ages because we are hard, numb stones

No understanding here for old berries who see their birds fly out and then languish in misery, never cook again because that is uncomfortable alone and then after three months are found feeding maggots instead of their children. So I was also very pleased that this week five of my relatives were away with their youth association, to a village very far away. How I would enjoy the peace. No more “what do we eat?” all day long. or “is there any juice left?” No annoyances because I constantly have to encourage them to do their tasks, well, I would do that myself now, at least it happened and quickly and professionally too.

Quote

Fortunately I still had my lovely toddler, but one child is not a child, as the Egyptians already taught us

After all, no one can empty the trash cans better than me. Or clean the toilet. Finally I could read a book undisturbed and sleep well without being annoyed by the nighttime noises. Who showers in the middle of the night? On the first day I walked around with an uneasy feeling in my 50-year-old rumen. Would they be okay? Five pieces of child gone. Only one left. The emptiness, the terrible silence. When will they come back? Oh yes, takes a whole week. Upstairs I heard a door clatter. Let me do some laundry even though there is almost nothing. Why is that door clattering? He doesn’t normally do that, does he? The oldest was usually on the phone until late at night on his computer, and now it was eerily quiet. The anxiety! Wringing my hands, I paced through our terraced house. Fortunately I still had my lovely toddler, but one child is not a child, as the Egyptians taught us.

Did you know that 35 percent of women suffer from Empty Nest Syndrome when their children fledge? Perhaps you also have the internet, which is very useful, then you can find, among other things, that “women can feel torn, as if their hearts have been ripped out of their bodies.” Of course the men are not mentioned again, we have had nothing to crumble in the milk of general human feelings for centuries because we are hard, unfeeling stones, who can hardly remember the names of their children. Fortunately, they will be home in a few days. Can I start preparing for the eldest daughter’s departure abroad? With her one-way trip. “The day after tomorrow we will see our people again mom! Our brothers and sisters!” The toddler is also affected. The Empty Nest Syndrome. I kinda know what it is now.





