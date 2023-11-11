Five associations of Civil Guards, including the majority, Justice for the Civil Guard (Jucil), have issued a statement in which they criticize the pacts reached by the PSOE with the Basque and Catalan nationalist parties. In turn, they describe the creation of investigative commissions in Congress or in regional parliaments for the application of the amnesty law as an “attack on the waterline of judicial independence.” The text is known hours after the Ministry of the Interior announced the initiation of a file against those responsible for another association, Aprogc, for a statement against the amnesty in which its authors showed themselves willing to “shed” their blood.

The text released this Saturday by the other five associations is much more cautious in its expressions. In it, Jucil, the Spanish Association of Civil Guards (AEGC), the Association of the Scale of Non-Commissioned Officers (ASES-GC), the Union of Civil Guard Officers and the Professional Association of Corporals of the Civil Guard (APC-GC ), they affirm that, after learning of the agreement signed between the PSOE and Junts on Thursday, which is reported by the investigation commissions, they want to show their “rejection of this measure.” They describe it as “an attack on the waterline of judicial independence.” Furthermore, they add that “it violates the separation of powers, the basic pillar of a rule of law.”

In reference to other agreements, they denounce that “it is intended that the Civil Guard will lose powers and the civil guards and their families will be expelled from the Basque Country and Catalonia”, which, they say, they will not tolerate. They also denounce that the agreements contemplate “injecting significant economic amounts into the regional police” and cutting powers to the armed institute. These agreements, they maintain, make them feel that the civil guards are used “as a bargaining chip in the negotiations to form a Government”, which will have “serious permanent consequences for the security of citizens.” However, unlike Aprogc’s statement also against the amnesty law, they refer to Organic Law 2/86, of March 13, on Security Forces and Corps, which establishes that these forces will exercise their function “with absolute respect.” to the Constitution and the rest of the legal system.”

In the last two weeks, the Interior has opened files against two associations for statements against the amnesty law, considering that the texts violated the principle of political neutrality that obligates all members of the Civil Guard and that is included in the preamble and article 5 of the Law on Security Forces and Corps, of 1986. Thus, in addition to the one opened on Friday to Aprogc, on October 29 another was initiated against Jucil – one of the associations that signed this Saturday’s – for a message in the social network processesthe day before before the federal committee of the PSOE.