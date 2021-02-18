Maybe it’s typically German. First there was talk of vaccination chaos because the EU order process did not go well. Now more and more vaccines are arriving, but one vaccine, that of Astrazeneca, has become a slow seller.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is already comparing this with the Corona app, which had been badly talked for weeks, and its use was correspondingly poor. “As a society, we mustn’t talk ourselves into something,” he says, and warns that we should now spoil an EU-wide approved and effective substance.

The grassroots reports are by no means all negative. Just in time for her 48th birthday, for example, an employee of the Diakonie was vaccinated in the Sauerland. “The main thing is vaccinated and the risk of a severe course eliminated”, she reports of a completely new feeling of freedom. And no, it has no side effects. At the Lüdenscheid vaccination center, people were amazed at all the prejudices, because they would not come true in vaccination practice .

The problem has startled politicians: of almost 740,000 Astrazeneca cans delivered to the countries, only 107,000 have so far been inoculated. Thousands of vaccination appointments remained free in Saxony.

Now there are another 736,800 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine, although only around 14 percent of the first delivery were inoculated.

According to Tagesspiegel research, ten federal states are above this average, including Berlin. So far, most of the vaccinations have been inoculated in Hamburg at around 28 percent.

In Baden-Württemberg, however, out of 100,800 vaccination doses, only 1,086 have so far been vaccinated, which makes a rate of one percent. In Brandenburg, Hesse and Saxony, around four percent were inoculated.

If five million doses are expected by April, skepticism could mess up all vaccination schedules and prolong pandemic restrictions.

What can be done

1. Go ahead: The “image”, which the Chancellor has pilloried because of the starting problems, is now demanding that Angela Merkel press ahead with the vaccination sequence and be vaccinated publicly with Astrazeneca. Now she always said that when it was her turn she would get vaccinated. Since she is 66 years old, according to the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission, she should not be vaccinated with the substance.

Spahn has already said that he will be vaccinated with Astrazeneca. Before him, the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach will get the first spades next week.

Because he will work as a vaccination doctor in a vaccination center in Leverkusen, where everyone will be vaccinated to protect themselves and others there. “Like all members of the vaccination center, I will of course be vaccinated with Astrazeneca,” he said in an interview with Tagesspiegel. “We want to make a clear commitment to Astrazeneca, it is a safe and good vaccine.”

Both want to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca: Karl Lauterbach and Jens Spahn. Photo: dpa

2. Change the vaccination sequence: Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) can also imagine that – who would also be vaccinated with Astrazenca. In Brandenburg, police officers should get a corona vaccination, although they are not in the first group.

It is initially about a good 1000 police officers on patrol or on standby who are on duty at anti-corona demos, for example. Teachers, for example, could also get their turn earlier. Lauterbach does not believe in shifting the order now, doctors and nurses would still not get the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna, which is reserved for older groups.

Ultimately, that would only mean “that the largest risk groups, including doctors and nurses under 65, are at risk for longer.” So far, the vaccine has mainly been given to nursing staff in homes and staff in intensive care units, emergency rooms and rescue services.

The least popular in Germany so far: the astrazenca vaccine Photo: AFP

3. Educate more: Above all, the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) to only use the vaccine for under 65-year-olds “has obviously damaged the vaccine, many unjustifiably see it as a second-class vaccine”, criticized Lauterbach. Even before the EU recommendation, the Stiko had recommended the age limit due to insufficient data, but in other countries it is successfully inoculated on older citizens.

In the Bundestag, there is sometimes clear criticism of the Stiko that it has too little virological expertise. And 70 percent effectiveness is also considered high.

The FDP health politician Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus emphasized in response to a Tagesspiegel request: “I also received information from my constituency that the nursing staff had vaccine reactions”.

The federal government just has to make it clear that vaccination reactions are an answer of the immune system. The effectiveness of the preparation is not limited by this. “The vaccine went through a proper EU approval process.”

Most federal states have not yet reported any major side effects. “As a rule, the symptoms disappear after 48 hours,” says the medical director of the Bremen vaccination center, Jutta Dernedde.

The ministries in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria report what the RKI’s Stiko had predicted: The most common local reactions were pain at the injection site. Among the systemic reactions, fatigue and headache were the most common events.

The Astrazeneca vaccine does not differ in this from the other two approved vaccines.

4. Volunteer Register: If the problem cannot be solved, the federal states could create databases of volunteers who can be vaccinated earlier than planned if too much Astrazenca vaccine is dumped. Doctors also consider this to be a serious option. The FDP politician Aschenberg-Dugnus emphasizes on this possibility: “We have long debated the need for an orderly vaccination prioritization. That’s why I don’t believe in pushing ahead or torpedoing this prioritization with a volunteer register. “She was vaccinated with it immediately, but it was her turn. Now, above all, more commitment from the federal government is needed.” The vaccination skepticism within the population should be counteracted with open and transparent communication. “

5. No alternative. “We should only continue to vaccinate those under 65 with the Astrazeneca vaccine,” says Lauterbach. In Berlin, too, the current freedom of choice is now viewed critically by Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD). Even in the Tegel vaccination center, thousands of Astrazeneca cans apparently could not be vaccinated.

In Bavaria they are stricter. “A rejection of a vaccine does not lead to a general exclusion from the vaccination offer,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health. “The person then has to expect renewed waiting times.”

And then only Astrazeneca will be offered. Because of the sometimes restrained willingness to vaccinate, the large organizations of the medical profession have now urged the nurses to get vaccinated. Astrazeneca’s material: “Help to avoid serious illnesses and hospital stays”.

The director of virology at the Charité, Christian Drosten, recommends the vaccine. Photo: AFP

Drosten’s explanation for the confusion

The virologist Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité has a very special explanation as to why there is so much confusion about this substance. It was co-developed by researchers from the University of Oxford, is practically a semi-academic vaccine, and correspondingly much is published about its effect, not always coherent, valid and sometimes misrepresented in the media.

“This leads to the fact that we are presented with many, many scientific nibbles in this Astravakzine”, said Drosten in the NDR podcast. “Well, there is a patient group here and there is a sub-study and an extra laboratory test was done here. Then there is another under-evaluation in one country”.

Sometimes it would have been better to see everything in an international comparison with significantly larger and more reliable figures “before drawing any big conclusions from them”. Astrazeneca works, of course. “But when I look at the public discussion about this vaccine, a lot has been misunderstood.”