It often happens to witness scenes of reckless driving or improper behavior behind the wheel of one’s car or on board one’s two-wheeled vehicle. But what happened to Pozzuoli these days it’s probably a record: five people, all without helmets, they were surprised on the same scooter on the streets of the Neapolitan municipality.

The dynamics

It was a whole family, consisting of two adults and three minors: the scooter was traveling on the road in via Campana when it was surprised by a motorist, who promptly immortalized the scene with his cell phone. To issue the images of what happened was Francesco Emilio Borrellideputy of the Green-Left alliance, who for some time has been preparing a dossier on the emergency of unsafe minors on board or behind the wheel of vehicles.

The reflection

“Let’s take a step back for a moment. Very often they report to us situations of entire streets or squares taken hostage by kids whizzing around on scooters, even in threes or fours, without helmets who risk running over passers-by – the first comment of the deputy – If the parents of these kids, if the adults who should set an example for them, are these unconscious that endanger the safety of their own children it is evident then that we are in very bad shape”.

We need more checks

Borrelli then concluded: “We wonder how this crowding of these scooter-caravans on the streets is possible without anyone stopping them. Where are the patrols, the controls? In addition to being heavily fined, these people must have their vehicle confiscated and furthermore checks by the social services are urgently needed given that those who endanger the lives of minors are not able to educate them and these, in turn, risk becoming as adults worse than their own parents. This circuit must be broken“.