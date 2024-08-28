Home World

From: Dominik Grill

Press Split

An eagle at the flight show in Kintzheim Castle. © xDreamstimexByrnisonx

Directly on the border with France there are a variety of holiday destinations that also have a lot to offer for children. These are five of the best excursion tips for a family holiday.

More on the topic These are five of the most beautiful destinations for a holiday with children in Alsace

Alsace – Keeping children happy can sometimes be a challenge, especially on vacation. The little ones quickly get bored, the big ones get annoyed and the holiday mood is gone. These five excursion tips promise entertainment for the whole family and ensure hours of fun – whether at the bird show, on the mini train or as little and big scientists. BW24 presents five attractions that make a holiday in Alsace an exciting experience, not just for the little ones.

On the site, readers will find numerous other facts, news and information about Baden-Württemberg and its border regions.