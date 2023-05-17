Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It’s a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also a series about you having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

What do I mean by “unkillable enemies”? I mean exactly that! But also, unkillable enemies who chase you. Enemies who will try to catch you and who you can’t kill, meaning your only course of action with them is to run away or hide. Prime examples include the creature in Alien: Isolation or Mr X in Resident Evil 2. Run! But it’s not always a creature or character that serves this purpose: games have found other ways of hurrying or harrying over the years – ways of keeping the pressure on. Question is, which of these are the best?