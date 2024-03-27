Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Neo said it best in The Matrix when Morpheus leapt irresponsibly off the side of a building onto another one nearby, demonstrating how rules could be bent in a simulation like the Matrix. “Whoa,” he said, perfectly encapsulating the complexity of the issue. Later of course, he would go on to dodge bullets in a way he once believed wasn't possible – the bullets moved quickly but he moved quicker. And he could do that because time was under his control.