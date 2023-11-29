Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It’s a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also about having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

What was the first game to use slow-mo – do you know? I can’t seem to find a definitive answer. Some people claim it’s Pac-Man, because the pills slow ghosts down, but does it really count if Pac-Man doesn’t slow down too? I’m not sure. Other people, meanwhile, reckon it’s Atari 2600 game Threshold, but I don’t know it well enough to say.