Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and if you want to read more, you can – you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Come on, there's nothing more fun than watching a conference and seeing someone demo a game and then announce: “It's available right now!” Whatever the game is, it produces a jolt of excitement. It's an occasion! It's a talking point. And they seem to be more popular now than ever.