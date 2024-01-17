Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

You never forget the time you discover a secret level. There's a butterfly twang in your stomach as you enter somewhere noticeably different, somewhere you're not normally supposed to be. And you know that your discovery will mark you as now belonging to an exclusive group of people who have found this.