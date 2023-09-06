Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It’s a series that highlights some of the features in games that often overlooked. It’s also about having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

plants! And I don’t mean friends you position in the audience to laugh at your jokes. I mean the green kind, the leafy kind – the kind we pop around our houses because it reminds us of the lovely world outside. Well games do that too. And games aren’t bound by the laws of reality. So which weird and wonderful creations have they come up with that have caught your eye? Which plants in games, in other words, are the best?