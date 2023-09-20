Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It’s a series that highlights some of the features in games that often overlooked. It’s also about having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Do games still boast about having day-night cycles? I certainly remember that being a thing, like it was the next frontier in achieving a believably simulated world. I’m not belittling it, by the way. It is an impressive thing and it makes a world feel more real, to see time passing around you, a sun setting and then rising again, both in the game and out – wink wink nudge nudge. And an inevitable part of it was having a night sky.