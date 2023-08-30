Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It’s a series that highlights some of the features in games that often overlooked. It’s also about having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

How often do you notice a journal in a game beyond the fact that it’s there to help you record what you’ve done? Journals have become such commonplace features in games that they’re taken for granted – expected, but largely ignored. Yet, some games see an opportunity there. Some games find a way to work a journal into the adventure you’re having, to enhance it, or to tell us more about the characters or places in it.