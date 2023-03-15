Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It’s a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also a series about you having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Which are the houses in games that instantly come to your mind? It took me a while to settle on one. I love that lady’s house from God of War 2017, the Witch of the Woods, because she lives under a giant turtle, and who wouldn’t want to live there?