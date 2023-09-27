Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It’s a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also about having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

It’s not that unusual to have a big-name actor in a game now. I think it’s because more actors understand games, and they understand how potentially profile-boosting they can be if you land a part in a very popular one. And as more blockbuster games push performance capture, and fully-voiced games become a kind of standard, the demand for them – for actors – has never been higher.