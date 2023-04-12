Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It’s a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also a series about you having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

I’ve been trying to think of the first enchanted forest I can remember. I thought it was Mirkwood from The Hobbit, a magical place that disoriented people. A place that was more than a forest – a place that was alive. But I don’t think it was. I played Secret of Mana before that, and that whole game scrambled around a tree in a magical forest, so maybe it was that? I feel bad I haven’t mentioned that game properly now.