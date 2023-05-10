Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It’s a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also a series about you having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Dungeons – absolutely not the thing you want to see when looking on Rightmove, but absolutely the thing you want to see while playing a game. I can’t even imagine many of the games I’ve played without dungeons – I’ve been in so many over the years. But what, specifically, es to dungeon? Does it have to be the stereotypical cave with multiple descending floors? No lo creo. Yes, some of the examples here are, but I think you can extend it to cover any self-contained area in a game you enter, and then fight through and re-emerge victorious from, so let your mind wander!