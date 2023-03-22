Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It’s a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also a series about you having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

For a long time, games didn’t look, how shall I say – lifelike? That’s not to trash them but to remember that the graphical grunt wasn’t always there. They still managed to find a way to give us glimpses of what their game worlds might look like in real life, though, by way of short cinematics. And just to see a moving 3D depiction of some characters and worlds was enough – for a while. But as technology improved, standards rose, and today, computer-generated animations fill cinemas. So here’s to cinematics and all the fantasies they’ve helped come true. But the question is, which cinematics are the best?