06/14/2023 – 11:49 am

Five of the eight activities that make up retail trade recorded sales losses in April compared to March, according to data from the Monthly Survey of Commerce, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the global average, the volume sold rose 0.1%.

The falls occurred in Equipment and supplies for office, IT and communication (-7.2%), Textiles, clothing and footwear (-3.7%), Fuels and lubricants (-1.9%), Other articles for personal use and domestic (-1.4%) and Furniture and household appliances (-0.5%).

In the opposite direction, the activities with expansion were Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (0.3%), Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (1.0%) and Hiper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco ( 3.2%).

In the expanded retail trade – which now includes the activities of vehicles, construction material and food wholesale – there was a retraction of 1.6% in April compared to March. The Vehicles, motorcycles, parts and accessories segment registered a drop of 5.9%, while Construction material fell by 0.8%.

With the periodic reformulation of the Monthly Survey of Commerce (PMC), the performance of expanded retail with seasonal adjustment includes data from the food wholesale, a new activity investigated. However, there is still no release of individual data for the wholesale of food products in the seasonally adjusted series.

The IBGE explains that it is necessary to have a longer historical series to have a consistent database for seasonally adjusted disclosures.

Comparison with April 2022

According to the IBGE, five of the eight activities that make up retail registered declines in April 2023 compared to April 2022. In the global average, retail trade had an expansion of 0.5%.

There were losses in Other articles of personal and domestic use (-18.0%), Fabrics, clothing and footwear (-11.0%), Equipment and material for office, computer and communication (-5.8%), Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-5.7%) and Furniture and household appliances (-2.4%).

The segments with advances were Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (3.0%), Hiper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (3.1%) and Fuels and lubricants (8.7%).

In expanded retail – which now includes the vehicle, construction material and food wholesale segments – sales rose 3.1% in April 2023 compared to April of the previous year. The volume sold by Vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces fell 1.9% compared to April 2022, Construction Material had a decrease of 7.6%, and Wholesale of food products, beverages and tobacco increased 14.5%.























