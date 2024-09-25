Russians advised to travel to Chechnya to celebrate golden autumn

Chechnya, Vladimir and Arkhangelsk regions have been included in the list of non-standard regions for welcoming the golden autumn. This is reported in the material of the online service Yandex Travel, which was received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

So, first of all, in the autumn months, experts advised going to Chechnya and visiting the Argun Gorge, Lake Kezenoyam, which is called the “pearl of the Caucasus,” and the city of Grozny.

Vladimir Region came in second place on the list — experts noted that it is worth going there right now for the sake of the Murom Forest. “This is the very forest that is described in ancient Russian epics — dense, dense, overgrown with moss and mighty pines. It is here, according to historians, that the hero Ilya Muromets lived,” the service explained.

In addition, the list of worthy autumn locations included the Arkhangelsk Region, which is famous for its monuments of wooden architecture. “It is better to go to the Russian North in September, before the October cold sets in. You can start your journey from the cities to catch on camera the numerous churches framed by golden foliage,” the experts advise.

The list of non-standard regions to visit in the fall also includes Volgograd Oblast and Krasnoyarsk Krai.

