For all video game enthusiasts it can be truly impossible not to have heard of at least once Five Nights at Freddy’sthe famous horror video game released in 2014 which in recent years has become a masterpiece of the genre for young and old. Overwhelmed on social networks and widely played on practically any platform, the game brings with it ten titles from the main series and three spin-offs with an eleventh chapter ready to enrich the saga in 2025 but it is not limited to this reality, Five Nights at Freddy’s is in fact also become a trilogy of novels and even brings with it two anthologies.

We are therefore talking about an immense universe which, with the path taken in recent years by many other video games, was only a matter of time before it also landed on the big screen. The Five Nights at Freddy’s film has in fact become reality and will arrive in the US cinemas and on the streaming platform Peacock the next October 27th.

A film dedicated to the famous series had actually already been announced in 2015the creator of the saga Scott Cawthon was originally supposed to collaborate with Warner Bros. but the now announced film will be released by universal. Will the horror movie live up to the video game’s jumpscare? We just have to wait for October to find out.