It seems that the movie Of Five Nights at Freddy’s is already a success, at least in terms of the basic financial aspect, as the film already has recovered production costs even before its release, having already started to produce profits.

The film adaptation of the famous horror game series was carried out by the Blumhouse studio and proved to be one of the most expensive and demanding productions for the small film company. The movie is cost 20 million dollarslargely due to the complex animatronics that were created by Jim Henson Studios to bring the series’ creepy animated puppets to life.

In any case, these costs have already been covered by the first earnings and the film already has started making profitsaccording to what was reported by the CEO of the production studio, Jason Blum.

In fact, just from the distribution agreements with streaming platforms and cinemas, Five Nights at Freddy’s has already recovered and exceeded the amount spent on production, thus allowing it to start immediately with profits as soon as it comes to counting admissions to the box office.