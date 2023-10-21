We’re almost at Halloween and close to the release of movie Of Five Nights at Freddy’sso let’s see a new one video of presentation constructed as a long sequence recorded by surveillance cameras of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza for the occasion.

The Security Footage in question is a sort of footage that was recovered from the surveillance cameras of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza at night, and in its more than 9 minutes it hides some decidedly strange and disturbing moments, although at first glance it may seem like a normal closed circuit video.

On the other hand, those who know the video game series know that there is little that is normal in the place in question.

It’s about capturing fleeting moments, brief moments in which a much darker reality shines through than what would be legitimate to see in a film like this, through the various monitors.