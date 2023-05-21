Steel Wool Studios has released the Trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach “Ruin” DLC. The video also indicates the release period of this new content: July 2023. The video, which you can see just below, also shows some gameplay.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The official description reads: “you will take on the role of Gregory, a little boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy himself, Gregory will have to unravel the secrets of the Pizzaplex, uncover the truth and survive until the Sunrise.”

This DLCs will expand the story of the game. You can see the trailer for the “Ruin” DLC below, which sadly doesn’t show much. Surely we can expect a creepy and horrific experience as always.

We also remember that the official trailer of the film Five Nights at Freddy’s has just been shown.