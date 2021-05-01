If there is a series that has remained in the taste of the gamer public, it is Five Nights at Freddy’s. After the original game came several sequels, and even prequels and derivatives.

At present, its creator, Scott cawthon, is working on the next installment, which is named Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. Originally, it was planned to be available in 2020, but as you will find out, it did not happen.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is out later this year

That has the players nervous, but there seems to be no cause for alarm. So much so, that this title was present in the new State of Play which took place this week.

So its development continues, and it’s planned to come out sometime this year. Cawthon decided to share some comments via Reddit. He did that to reassure his many fans, and incidentally, announce a little surprise related to the franchise.

Security Breach improved on Five Nights at Freddy’s, but it’s not scary

‘As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out in late 2020, but as we keep working on it and keep adding things to it, it got bigger and bigger and we need more time to finish.’ he started saying.

After, he said ‘and now, again, we made the decision to spend more time and money to make sure it’s finished correctly…’. The plans are clearly more ambitious.

Security Breach: Fury’s Rage is available for download

He finished off saying ‘and that means a late 2021 release rather than its beginnings as I had originally intended. Will be worth!’.

Now what is the surprise for those who wait Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach? Scott cawthon revealed that it’s about Security Breach: Fury’s Rage. Now the characters of the series will fight in the style of the classics Final fight Y Captain commando from Capcom. That is, it is a beat ’em up.

The game is available via GameJolt and it is possible to download it for free. Is named Security Breach: Fury’s Rage, and at least it will make the wait for the next installment less agonizing. Five Nights at Freddy’s.

We will have to see how things go with respect to the development of Security Breach. But if it is to offer the best product to the players, then the wait will be well worth it. You just have to be patient.

