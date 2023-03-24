It just seems like that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach both coming up Nintendo Switchbut the strange thing is that it was not announced through a press release or presentation, but with the direct presence at PAX East 2023.

Without saying anything to anyone, the Steel Wool Games game presented itself at PAX East 2023 with a playable build on Nintendo Switch, thus making it clear in a very concrete way that its arrival on the Nintendo console is now imminent. However, there isn’t one yet exit date precise on the launch of this version.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach came out in December 2021 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but it hadn’t arrived on Nintendo Switch yet. At this point there shouldn’t be much left, given that the title is already playable on that console and can be previewed at PAX East, in case you pass by.

The title in question is the most recent chapter in the series of horror video games that have become famous: in this we find ourselves interpreting Gregory, a young boy trapped inside Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, the protagonist must try to survive the terrible animated characters that populate the place during the night.

Also in this case we are dealing with creepy animated mechanical puppets and survival, in a race against time to try to survive the night in the company of terrible animatronics.