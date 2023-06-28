













The fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s I’m sure you saw many of the references throughout the trailer. From the fearsome animatronics to the origin story and past of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. It also seems that not everything will happen inside the abandoned restaurant.

Despite the fact that the games take place in a single location, it seems that the film will take the opportunity to further expand its story. Besides that apparently the animatronics will be more violent than their counterparts in video games. Since we see the protagonist see the interior full of saws of one of them.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a Blumhouse production, who are known for their horror work. In addition, the script had the participation of Scott Cawthon, the creator of the game series. So surely we will be facing another fairly faithful adaptation.

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a series of horror video games created by Scott Cawthon. In almost all players take control of a security guard who must spend five nights in an abandoned restaurant. Of course, this is not so simple, since the animatronics of his children’s show come to life and try to kill him over five evenings.

Source: Scott Games.

Despite the simplicity of the games, they managed to generate their fair share of die-hard fans. In addition to the fact that Cawthon gave him a rather complex story that has also fed fan theories for years. So a movie could be a great opportunity for more people to know about this saga. What did you think of their first trailer?

