A trailer for the upcoming movie of Five Nights at Freddy’s. The trailer, which has prominent watermarks, has been making the rounds on social media over the weekend. Although efforts have been made to contain the leak, it is still easy to find on social media. The game’s original developer, Scot Cawthon, has commented on the leak, saying he’s “really heartbroken.”

Fuck it, Five Nights At Freddy’s Trailer yes this is real but most likely unfinished I didn’t post the full video so here lol please don’t kill me#FNAFMovie #FNAFMOVILeak pic.twitter.com/DmeQXas2LD — ~Jd (@BasedAndTrueFR) May 6, 2023

“It is very difficult, if not impossible, to stop people from trying to screw things up for others, but it was really encouraging to see the fanbase come together and resist,” Cawthon wrote on Reddit. “For those of you who balked at seeing the leak, I think you’ll be much happier when you can see a finished product that’s edited and polished, with proper visuals and sounds.” It is unknown when the full trailer will be released. The film is scheduled to be released in October 2023.

The movie of Five Nights at Freddy’s has experienced some turbulence on its way to release. Originally, the film rights were acquired by Warner Bros in 2015, who announced that the director of Monster HouseGil Kenan, had been hired to direct the film.

Then, in 2017, horror studio Blumhouse Productions took over, shortly after series creator Scott Cawthon declared the project “back on the block.” It was then confirmed in 2018 that Chris Columbus (My poor angelthe first two films of Harry Potter) was set to direct the film, until Blum stated in 2021 that Columbus was no longer attached to the project. Finally, in October 2022, it was announced that the film would be directed by Emma Tammi, who recently directed the horror film The Wind.

Via: VGC