In these hours, the trailer of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movieprobably anticipating the official channels of Scott Cawthon, the author of the video games, and those of Peacock, the streaming platform where the film will be broadcast starting from October 27, 2023.

If you want, you can view the trailer in the tweet below (as long as you can, we don’t know how long it will remain online), but we warn you that the quality is really very low: The footage is full of watermarks and was taken off-screen from a smartphone, complete with reflections on the screen and camera shake.

Rather we suggest you wait directly for the official onewhich at this point we can assume will be released within a few days, hopefully also with new details on the cast, direction and plot of the film.

For the moment, in fact, there is not much information on the Five Night’s at Freddy film, which as we know had a turbulent gestation. The rights to the film were in fact purchased by Warner Bros in 2015, almost ten years ago, with Gil Kenan (Monster Hunter) directing the project.

The film then moved to horror studio Blumhouse Productions in 2017, which basically restarted production from scratch. It has since disappeared from the radar, until last October, when news broke that the film would be directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind)while a few days ago the official release date was announced on Peacock, a platform that will also host the Twisted Metal TV series.