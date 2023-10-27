The premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally arrived in theaters, a film that is based on the video game franchise of the same name, which took the world by surprise a few years ago, even bringing some to fame. Youtubers which now have millions of subscribers. And now that specialized critics have been able to take a look at the film, it has evidently already received ratings.

To make things clear, it seems that the press did not like it very much, something that is reflected in the page known as Rotten Tomatoes, which compiles scores from various media outlets to come up with an average. It currently has 26%, and that means that it is a product classified as “rotten”, with opinions that agree with the absence of the promised horror elements.

Here are some opinions from the press:

Cinemalogue: Despite a fun, nostalgic feel to its setting, which includes some impressive robotic designs and puppets, it’s not consistently scary or suspenseful. Newsday: The complicated story feels like a reverse-engineer of the game, and the scares are too mild to make an impact. Nerdist: You can forgive movies in this genre for having absurd premises or developments, but Five Nights at Freddy’s throws so many at you so fast that this haunted house feels more like a haunted closet. Screen Zealots: Cleaned and sanitized for a PG-13 rating, this horror movie isn’t nearly scary, silly, or cheesy enough, sucking every last drop of fun out of the killer premise.

Remember that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is now available in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: It was definitely not enough to have faith in this film, after all they are creations aimed more at children, so it was evident that the background of the video games was not going to be able to be reflected 100%.