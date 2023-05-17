Universal finally released the first official trailer of the movie Of Five Nights at Freddy’sthe horror game Scott Cawthorn became a real mass phenomenon on the internet, spawning sequels, additional stories and now even a cinematic film.

After being leaked online ahead of time, there was therefore the official release of the first extended trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s film, which in a montage of scenes shows something of the story and its rather disturbing atmospheres, fully recovering those of the original game.

The film will hit theaters on October 27, 2023, also with a simultaneous release through the Peacock streaming service. It seems to be decidedly faithful to the source material: the story picks up on the classic one of the series starring Mike Schmidt, a security officer with various personal problems who takes up a job as a night watchman at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, in order to discover the dark secrets into place and emerge at night, when the friendly robots animate independently.

With Emma Tammi directing and a screenplay co-written by Tammi with game writer Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback, the cast of the film stars Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling and Elizabeth Lail.

After a first project that was later shelved, Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally found its cinematic form with this new film, which should relaunch the myth of FNaF also in a live action film version, waiting to find out more.