A new Five Nights at Freddy's game leaked online, but rather than getting upset about it, series creator Scott Cawthon has said we can all chat about it.

The game is called Into the Pit, and is being developed by Mega Cat Studios. When the upcoming release first leaked, the Five Nights at Freddy's Reddit feed said it was going to remove any discussion on it. However, Cawthon himself piped up, and said as it was out there already, the community was welcome to talk about it.

“No need to keep it all hush-hush. It's okay! Yes, I was trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer, but now that it's out, that's fine,” Cawthon wrote. “This game has been in development for a really long time actually, and I'm really proud of the final product. It will be a 10th anniversary game! :)”



Since then, Mega Cat Studios said it had been given the “official green light” from the series creator to further confirm Into the Pit is in development. The studio promised more details would be on the way soon, and thanked its followers for their enthusiasm.

Here is Into the Pit's description from the game's factsheet:

“Fall into the pit and immerse yourself in a new chapter in the Five Nights at Freddy's universe. Oswald wishes his town, and his life, weren't so boring. All that changes when he dives into the ball pit at a rundown pizzeria and finds himself in the past. However, Oswald's deepest desire will have an unexpected cost…

“Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Travel through time to solve puzzles, gather clues, and outrun the threat chasing you through both universes. Move swiftly and stay hidden and you may just survive–but this time, it's not just your own life that is on the line. Oswald's father, and five children from the past, could all meet their end if you don't save them.”

You can see a trailer for Into the Pit via the post below.



News of this upcoming release follows on from the success of the Five Nights at Freddy's film adaptation, which was released last year.

The live-action take of Scott Cawthon's video game series starred The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson as troubled security guard Mike Schmidt. It became the second-largest debut of all time for a video game adaptation in the US, coming only behind that of Nintendo and Illumination's animated Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In 2021, Cawrthon confirmed claims he had financially backed Donald Trump, acknowledging that “with so many people from the LGBT community in the fanbase that I love”, it was “not an option” to ignore fan backlash about his political beliefs.