One of the most anticipated horror films by fans of this genre is now in theaters. ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ has captured the attention of millions of people worldwide, who have flocked to see this new film inspired by the famous video game Scott Cawton.

However, the ending and post-credits scene of the film have left fans with many questions. For this reason, in this note, we will resolve all your doubts.

What is the horror movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ about?

The horror film has been directed by Emma Tammiwho was also in charge in ‘The Wind’a terrifying drama released in 2018. Likewise, the stellar performances fell to Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark in the ‘Hunger Games’), the young girl Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail.

The story is about a troublesome security guard, Mike Schmidt (Hutcherson), who starts working at the pizzeria. Freddy Fazbear’s. However, on his first night on the job, he realized that it is not a normal job. He begins to encounter terrifying animatronic pets whose goal is to destroy everything in front of them.

What happened at the end of the film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

In the final outcome of the horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, the actress Elizabeth Lail, who gives life to Vanessa Monroereveals to Mike who is the murderer’s daughter William Aftonwhich killed his brother Garret and five other children in the 1980s.

There it is explained that the souls of the victims are inside these animatronic monsters that come to life at dawn and follow the orders of Vanessa’s father, played by Matthew Lillard (famous for playing ‘Shaggy’ in various films Scooby Doo).

Likewise, it is discovered that the next to be murdered is the little girl abby (Piper Rubio), Mike’s sister. Aware of this situation, the protagonist goes to the pizzeria with the aim of deactivating the dolls and manages to save the young girl, who was about to be attacked by Chica (the chicken).

When everything seemed like it was over, he appears William Afton, leader of the animatronics. He wears the Spring Bonni (yellow rabbit) costume and attacks Mike and then ‘revives’ all of his monsters: Freddy, Golden Freddy and Foxy.

What does the last scene in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ mean?

Abby gets the animatronics to attack their creator thanks to a drawing she made. In this way, she wanted the monsters to reconsider and realize that Afton was the one who murdered them when they were children. When the little girl achieved her goal, Chica, Freddy, Golden Freddy and Foxy They kill their leader by dragging his body to the final part of the famous pizzeria.

On the other hand, fans have raised theories in which they claim that William Afton would return to haunt them, but now turned into a ghost. Therefore, a second part would not be far-fetched at all.

What was the post-credit scene in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ that would confirm a second part?

The post-credit scene thrilled all fans of the horror film. In it, you can see how a taxi driver (played by the famous American YouTuber, CoryxKenshin) carries abby to the pizzeria Freddy Fazbear’s.

However, while he was resting inside his vehicle, a new animatronic appears out of nowhere: Balloon Boy. This manages to scare the influencer and leaves the clue that this monster could have a leading role in an alleged second part.