Scott Cawthon, the creator of the franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s, announced his retirement today after becoming involved in a heated controversy by making multiple political donations to candidates Republicans in the USAincluding Donald Trump.

On the site of ScottGames, Cawthon wrote the following:

“I realized that I miss many things that I did before FNAF became such a success. I miss making games for my kids, I miss doing it for fun, and I miss RPGs even though it sucks at them. I say all this because I am going to retire. “

Later, he thanked the community of Five Nights at Freddy’s:

“They have shown me a lot of love and support this past week, a lot of it came from the LGBTQ community. All this kindness for me has been something surreal. “

Following the controversy over these political donations, Cawthon responded with the following statements:

“If I will be canceled, I will be canceled. I don’t do this for the money; I do it because I like it. If people think I’m doing more harm than good, then maybe it’s a good idea for them to cancel and retire. I accept it.”

