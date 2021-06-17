Scott Cawthon will leave the horror saga in the hands of a trusted person, whose name does not transcend.

The creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott cawthon, retires from video game development. A retirement that, coincidentally, occurs just when Cawthon is at the center of the controversy. For those who do not follow this creator, or his saga, Cawthon was surrounded by criticism last Monday after learning that he had donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of people like Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell for several years, members of the American Republican Party known, among many other things, for their policies contrary to LGBTQIA + rights. Something that did not sit well with the fans of his game.

I have had a rich, blessed and fulfilling careerScott cawthonWhile the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s does not directly mention the controversy in his farewell, the relationship between the two facts is undeniable. Especially after the answer who posted on Reddit on Monday, and that ended the platform closing the thread due to disputes between fans. Back on the subject, this is how Scott Cawthon announces his retirement, in a official statement: “I have had a rich, blessed and fulfilling career. I have been offered great love, and I have tried to offer great affection In return. I have tried to create some good games (which skips the debate), and I have lived creating probably one of the most creative fan bases and talented in the world “, reads his message.

“But here, on the seventh anniversary of the first game trailerThinking that I was in my mid-thirties when I created the saga and now I’m in my mid-forties, I realize that I miss many of the things the ones I was doing before FNAF became such a hit, “explains Cawthon.” I miss creating games for my kids, I miss doing it for fun, and I miss creating RPGs, even though I hate making them. All this, to say that I retire. I have been shown immense love and support this past week, much of which has come from the LGBTQ community. The kindness shown to me has been incredible. “

In this, Cawthon makes it clear that this is not the end of the Five Nights at Freddy’s saga. His work will continue under the command of a trusted person: “Is this the end of FNAF? No. This just means that someone else will end up directing the show; someone of my choosing, and someone i trust. We will have to wait and see how this all plays out, but at some point we will make an announcement. “

Someone else will end up directing the showScott cawthonAfter this, Cawthon begins to talk about his 6 children and his family, who are “my world and my whole universe. I want to focus my attention on them, focus on protecting them, and spend my time creating things for them. I only ask that the fans respect my decision. I’ll still be around here, just not in the same way that I used to. “

“Thank you all very much,” concludes his statement. After the publication, just a few hours ago, the hashtag ‘#ThankYouScott’ has become one of the themes most commented Twitter in the United States. For its part, the Five Nights at Freddy’s saga continues its future plans without much change, with the game FNAF: Security Breach dated 2021, and developed by Steel Wool Studios; and with the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie about to begin filming this year.

More about: Five Nights at Freddy’s, LGBTQ +, Controversy and Politics and videogames.