The Five Nights at Freddy’s saga has enjoyed unprecedented popularity in recent years. Following the critical and sales success of the original horror title, a large number of sequels were developed, becoming a viral phenomenon among major Twitch and YouTube streamers.
The level of popularity of the saga has been so high that currently a movie of the saga is in development, although without any approximate release date.
This week, it has been confirmed that the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s is retiring after donating to Donald Trump and other Republicans.
The controversy arose on Twitter and various English websites such as Polygon a few weeks ago, when a finance report showed that Scott Cawthon, creator of the saga, He had made various financial donations to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, known for their far-right conservative policies.
Cawthon responded to the criticism by stating that his beliefs are what they are, but stating that loves the LGTBQ + members of his fanbase very much (despite making financial donations to people who actively seek to take away their rights). I’m a Republican. I’m Christian. I am pro-life. I believe in God”Cawthon claimed on Reddit, in the face of criticism.
After all this, Cawthon has confirmed that he is retiring from video game development.
«… I am on the seventh anniversary since the first trailer of the original game, I realize that I was in my mid-thirties when I started with this and that now I am approaching my mid-40s, I realize that I miss a lot of things that I could focus on before Five Nights at Freddy’s became a hit », says the creator of the saga. “I miss creating games for my children, I miss doing it for fun, and I miss creating RPGs even if I am bad at it. What I mean by all this is that I am retiring.
Even though Cawthon retires, The Five Nights at Freddy’s saga will continue, since the developer has commented that it will look for other people to follow up with it. Currently the release of the new title Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is expected later this year, and a film based on the saga.
