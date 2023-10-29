‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ was one of the most anticipated films of 2023, so much was the expectation of moviegoers to see the film, of the video game that was released in 2014, that its release to the big screen was brought forward, since It was destined to see the light in the month of November. However, many did not imagine the great reception it was going to have and this was demonstrated on October 26, the date it arrived at the cinema in Peru.

The film produced by Blumhouse was positively received by the Peruvian public. ‘FNAF’ has made many go to the different movie theaters that had available on October 26, 2023 on their billboard. The story is based on a security agent who must survive a night of terror in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzaan animatronic pizzeria that takes on a life of its own at night and will be his nightmare while he is on duty.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ breaks record and surpasses ‘The Nun’

The film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, which is based on the video game that was launched on different consoles more than 5 years ago, has marked an important milestone in the history of the film industry in Peru, if we talk about the box office. At the time ‘The Nun’ was the film that led this record with 127,436 viewers on the day of its premiere in movie theaters nationwide; However, on October 26, she was banished from her throne.

‘FNAF’ has broken the record of the classic film that belongs to the ‘Warren File’, obtaining an amount of 132,000 viewers on the day of its premiere nationwide. With this it has become the highest-grossing horror film in the history of Peru. Likewise, it has ranked as the fourth best opening worldwide for a horror film.