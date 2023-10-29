Five Nights at Freddy’s it’s going really well at the US box office where he recorded the best debut ever for a film based on a video game, even surpassing Super Mario Bros. The Movie, released at the beginning of the year.

Big numbers

The critics panned it, but the public is loving it, like video games

So, despite the critics panning it, Five Nights at Freddy’s seems to have managed to establish itself among the public, also thanks to the release period, i.e. the Christmas holiday. Halloweentotaling $39.5 million in grosses over its launch weekend.

Long way to go to reach $1 billion in revenue Super Mario Bros. The Movie it still has a lot to go, but the premises are encouraging and it will certainly manage to exceed the 50 million dollars in earnings estimated for the first week of programming by the production company Blumhouse.

For now, no sequels have been announced, but it is likely that the success it is experiencing will transform Five Nights at Freddy’s into a film series, as happened with the video game sector, which continues to generate large numbers and releases. The new generations, who got to know Five Nights at Freddy’s through the various videos on YouTube, will probably be driving the success of the series.