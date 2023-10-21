‘Five Nights at Freddy’s is getting closer to its premiere. Throughout all this time in which we have been able to see several trailers, we also witnessed the name change of this film in different countries, in addition to the modification of the date for its release. However, what is not going to go back is the age classification in Peru to see this horror film in the cinema.

Some sources that work on age classification for films and the cinemas themselves in Peru, such as Cineplanet or Cinemark, have shared through their social networks all the information that fans will need to know when they attend their theaters to witness ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s. Keep reading this note so you know if the little ones in the house will also be able to see these terrifying bears.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: what is the classification in Peru?

Since ticket sales opened around the world for FNAF, it has been known that, in Latin America, countries have different age classifications. In Peru, cinemas have reported that only those over 14 years of age will be able to see the horror movie about these bears; However, there are also some brands such as Cineplanet that have shared data in which they emphasize that children under 14 will not enter, whether they are with their parents or with permission.

This news would be a splash of cold water for many children because, as we can remember, this is a video game that was released in 2014, on computers, cell phone apps and on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. After eight years it was made the film, but on November 2, 2023, not everyone will be able to see the film in national territory.