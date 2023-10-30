Horror films are one of the public’s favorite genres, especially in October, the month of Halloween. For this reason, the premiere of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ was a success around the world. Scott Cawthonthe creator of the video game saga, participated in the development of the script, therefore, fans hoped that this adaptation could maintain the soul that made this franchise so famous.

The dizzying success it currently has in theaters has made its director, Emma Tammithe idea of ​​making a second part of the film was raised, a project that will delight the followers of the game that was responsible for terrifying thousands.

Will there be a second part of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

The American filmmaker pointed out in an interview with Variety that there could be a sequel to ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, but that depended on certain situations. “We’ll see how things go this first weekend. We are definitely excited to continue making more productions related to this world, if we are lucky enough to do so. “This first film was tied to the first game, and we’ll probably focus on tying the second movie to the second game, and so on,” Tammi revealed.

Given these statements, it is possible to have a second film of ‘FNAF’ coming soon. It all depends on how the film is received in cinemas worldwide, the box office and its permanence in theaters, since both the director and her work team are willing to make it.

How did ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ do at the box office?

The adaptation of the famous video game of the same name created by Scott Cawthon It had an auspicious first weekend, since, in the United States alone, it managed to raise more than 78 million dollars. Worldwide, it reached 130 million dollars; In this way, it far exceeded the film’s initial budget, which amounted to 20 million dollars.

In Peru, for its part, ‘FNAF’ It had the best opening day for a horror film in history: 131,000 people went to movie theaters. Thus, it surpassed the figures of ‘The Nun’ (2018), which achieved a little more than 127,000 attendees. Furthermore, as reported by Maykoll Calderón (@soyalpacine en X), a specialist in the dissemination of film figures, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ It had the fourth best premiere of the year in the country, only behind ‘Barbie’, ‘Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts’ and ‘Fast and Furious X’.

Blumhouse, the famous horror film producer, was in charge of the adaptation of ‘FNAF’. Photo: Universal Pictures

What do critics say about ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

Although the film directed by Emma Tammi It did very well at the box office, the reviews were the other side of the coin. On pages like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ did very poorly: on the first page, it obtained a score of 5.6/10, while on the other website it had a poor 25% rating.

For film connoisseurs, the film was a disappointment and failed to consolidate either the fun or the terror it presented. In addition, they emphasized that it started very well, but the second half was unnecessarily prolonged and fragile.

