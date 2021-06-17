Scott Cawthon, the author of the horror series Five Nights at Freddy, announced that he wanted to withdraw from video game development. The reason is to be found in the recent attacks received for donating money to the electoral campaign of Donald Trump, as well as those of many other Republican politicians (basically the US right): Mitch McConnell, Devin Nunes, Kevin McCarthy and John Cornyn.

Cawthon never actually touches the subject directly, but there is no doubt that the farewell is too close to the controversy, still ongoing, not to be connected in some way. In his release, the developer talks about wanting to be closer to his family, especially his six children. So, for the seventh anniversary of the release of the first Five Nights at Freddy trailer, she decided to abdicate. The series will continue without him, entrusted to a successor in the process of selection.

In fact, there is a reference to the attacks he has received in recent days, because after announcing the withdrawal, Cawthon added: “Over the past week I have received a lot of love and support, particularly from the LGBTQ community. The affection shown me was truly surreal.“It is not clear if his words are sincere or if they hide something sarcasm, given that it is precisely the most progressive circles that have criticized him en masse.