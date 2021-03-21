PILAR DE LA HORADADA is planning a € 750,000 project to build five new roundabouts at accident blackspots in the town.

The council has put out to tender the contract to address problems with high traffic flow and where most road accidents happen.

The total budget for the construction is 746,385 euros.

The quintet of new roundabouts are expected to reduce traffic speed and make left turns much safer.

The new roundabouts are proposed at the following locations:

Central access from the CN-332, at the junction of Calle Mayor and Avenida Reina Sofía. Access to the Torre de la Horadada town center from the CN-332 road, at the Avenida Virgen de la Asunción junction with Avenida Comunidad Valenciana. Access to the Torre de la Horadada town center from the CN-332 road, at the Avenida Virgen de la Asunción junction with Avenida de la Costa Blanca. Access to the Playa de las Higuericas area of ​​?? Torre de la Horadada, from the CN-332 road, at the junction of Calle Veleta with Calle Alhelí. Access to the Cemetery from Pilar de la Horadada and the CV-925 road, at the intersection of the Prolongación de la Calle Mayor, with the access road to the Cemetery.

Alicante Provincial Council is subsidizing some € 390,000 of the cost, with the City Council of Pilar de la Horadada providing the remaining 356,385 euros.

