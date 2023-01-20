After yesterday, five new reports have been received in the case of Gianni de W. The 24-year-old man from Etten-Leur is suspected of extorting more than a hundred underage girls. Earlier it became clear that eight people have filed a report.

De W. made contact with the girls via social media, including Snapchat and Instagram. He started a conversation and offered the girls money to take nude photos and videos. If the girls wanted to stop, he threatened to put the images online. Sextortion, this form of extortion is called. In his computer, the police found 150 folders with different girls’ names. Some subfolders contain thousands of images of the same victim.

The Public Prosecution Service sees this online abuse case in terms of 'nature and scope' as one of the largest ongoing cases of its kind. At the first court hearing yesterday, the public prosecutor spoke of more than a hundred victims. Eight reports were received. The Public Prosecution Service says: "The investigation is still in full swing and a lot still needs to be figured out. In general, victims are reluctant to report such cases. Fear and shame can play a role in this." Today, a spokesperson states: ,,There is not much to say about the number of victims at the moment. Much remains to be figured out. It is certainly possible that the number of victims is much higher than the eight people who reported the crime. There is no way to estimate." Today, five reports of online abuse have been received. The police are still investigating whether there is a connection with Gianni de W.

Identities of dozens of girls traced

Gianni de W. used fake names online, such as Bryan.snapx and Bryansnelgeld. Police are investigating a seized hard drive. A subfolder entitled ‘Snap’ contains 150 folders with different girls’ names. “The folders sometimes contain thousands of images of a victim. These must be checked. The identity of the victim must be ascertained. And the victim must then be contacted. The police have already traced the identities of several dozen girls.”

The Public Prosecution Service has deployed 'extra capacity' for this investigation. It concerns ten vice detectives. Among other things, they analyze the digital material and hear witnesses, suspects and victims. "The girls who were approached by the suspect via the internet are mostly minors and live scattered throughout the country. At the moment we do not want to say anything more about this, certainly in the interest of the victims and their parents, on whom the impact of the case can be significant."

The Ministry of Justice cannot yet indicate how much time is needed for the total investigation. The Public Prosecution Service cannot indicate until later what the final indictment will look like and how many victims will eventually be included in this case.

Child pornography

About the punishment, the spokesperson says: ,, It is still much too early to say anything about that. The research is still in progress. We currently suspect the man of producing and possessing child pornography, assault, fornication and temptation of (underage) girls to fornication via the internet.”

The Public Prosecution Service is looking at existing guidelines for the abuse of sexual images and the possession and production of child pornography. “In a general sense, we take into account the personal circumstances of a suspect.”

