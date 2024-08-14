Home policy

From: Marcus Giebel

Press Split

Is the message now getting through? Demonstrators like this woman are hoping that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will end the war in the Gaza Strip. © IMAGO / Eyal Warshavsky, Julia Nikhinson/AP

Israel is said to be making new demands before negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Benjamin Netanyahu is not letting this accusation go unchallenged.

New York City – There appears to be a tough fight at the negotiating table to end the struggles in Gaza Strip to end or at least to achieve a break. This is indicated by a Report of the New York Times in which five new demands from Israel for a ceasefire are mentioned. However, the denial from Jerusalem followed immediately.

Starting Thursday, the United States, Qatar and Egypt want to negotiate in Doha or Cairo between Israel and the Hamas The focus is on a silence of the guns and the release of the hostages held since the massacre by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization on October 7. An exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel is likely.

Video: Concern over Iran’s “bloody revenge” on Israel

Ceasefire in Gaza? Israel is said to have presented mediators with new demands

However, the conditions under which the parties will negotiate are anything but clear. Times claims to have seen unpublished documents containing new requirements from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the military operation in the Gaza Strip. The list was presented to mediators from the three countries on July 28, shortly before a summit in Rome.

Although Hamas has already demanded extensive revisions, it also gave up some smaller points in July. According to the article, an agreement could still be difficult to reach as a result of the Netanyahu government’s maneuver. The head of government’s own negotiators fear that obstacles to a deal have been created.

Israel and the war against Hamas: Do fighters want to smuggle weapons into northern Gaza?

One of the new demands is that Israeli forces should retain control of Gaza’s southern border, the area known as the Philadelphia route, which borders Egypt, and that displaced Palestinians would be given less flexibility in returning to their homes in the north of the territory after the fighting ends.

The latter is probably due to the fear that Hamas could use this route to smuggle weapons into northern Gaza, thereby continuing to pose a direct threat to Israel. Checkpoints have also been considered to search returning Palestinians.

According to the article, high-ranking Israeli officials familiar with the recent negotiations and security forces leaders are said to agree with Netanyahu on this point. However, they do not want to take the risk that the deal could ultimately fail because of this. The main priority is to ensure that the hostages are released as quickly as possible.

They have been taking to the streets for months: the families of the Hamas hostages and other demonstrators are demanding a deal to release the abducted people. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire



Israel denies new ceasefire demands: Netanyahu explains on Twitter

Netanyahu, who has long been accused of not doing everything he can to secure the release of the hostages, has already reacted to the report from the USA. TwitterPrime Minister’s channel this statement: “The allegation that Prime Minister Netanyahu added new conditions to the May 27 proposal is false. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s July 27 letter does not contain any additional conditions and certainly does not undermine the May 27 proposal.”

It continues: “In fact, it is Hamas that has demanded 29 changes to the proposal of May 27, which the Prime Minister has rejected.” Three examples from Israel’s perspective follow. For example, it was already decided in May that only unarmed civilians would be allowed to cross the Netzarim corridor into northern Gaza. If the exact procedure is now determined, this proposal, which was initially put forward by a US mediator, will actually be made easier.

Before the war in Israel: The history of the Israel-Palestine conflict in pictures View photo gallery

Israel and Hamas hostages: Netanyahu specifies proposal for release

In addition, a certain number of hostages had already been determined on May 27th to be released alive or dead. The proposal now made by Israel to release all living hostages in the relevant category corresponds entirely to the proposal made at that time.

With regard to Palestinian prisoners, it was proposed in May that Israel would have a right of veto if a certain number of prisoners were released and could stipulate that a certain number would be released abroad. Here, too, the new letter to the mediators corresponds to the conditions at the time.

It concludes: “The letter of July 27 therefore does not introduce any new conditions. On the contrary, it contains essential clarifications that should contribute to the implementation of the proposal of May 27.” It remains to be seen whether the mediators and Hamas see things the same way. On top of that, the terrorist organization is now led by Israel’s public enemy Yahya al-Sinwar. (mg)