The Robert Koch Institute is serious. The federal authority is massively expanding its travel warnings – the Federal Foreign Office is following suit immediately.

When the Robert Koch Institute * designates a region as a corona risk area *, it doesn’t take long for the Federal Foreign Office to issue a travel warning.

On Wednesday evening (September 16), the RKI declared areas in eight countries as risk areas.

Five neighboring countries are affected by Germany.

Update from September 18, 12:34 p.m.: The RKI has three more neighborsMetropolises to the Risk area declared for the coronavirus *. In Vienna, Amsterdam and Budapest are the Infection numbers increased further and are thus above the limit of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Who a trip to one of the three popular Vacation destinations has booked, this can cancel. Returnees can access the Coronavirus get tested.

Vienna is declared a corona risk area – tourism is suffering. Are private parties to blame?

For the Tourism in Vienna the German declaration on the risk area * is an enormous blow. “That’s a great one catastrophe“Said Vienna’s tourism director Norbert Kettner at the Thursday. The Germans have always been the most important group of guests and, especially in the time of the Corona crisis loyal to the city.

#Austria 🇦🇹: Because of its high case numbers, the state is #Vienna now #Risk area and there is a travel warning. Note the test and quarantine obligation.

You can find more travel advice here:

➡️ https://t.co/KwkjTsBEAQ – Crisis Response Center (@AA_SicherReisen) September 16, 2020

But why are the coronavirus * cases increasing in the Big cities so strong? in the conversation with the Swiss news portal watson, stresses Epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs from the Akon University in Berlin, in addition to the high population density, but also particularly private parties and events. They are “an important source of spread”. “That should be avoided as far as possible, at least until we get one protective vaccine available. ”However, the expert does not consider it necessary to temporarily move to the countryside for fear of the coronavirus.

RKI massively expands travel warnings for vacation regions

First report from September 16: Berlin – bang from Robert Koch Institute. The federal authority has several new regions on Wednesday evening Risk areas declared. Neighboring countries are affected by Germany as well as popular holiday regions. Classes that RKI a region as Risk area one, it usually doesn’t take long before that Foreign Office follows suit and also warns against traveling. The new assessment of the RKI at a glance.

Corona in France: situation in the country precarious – new travel warnings follow

France Has according to the World Health Organization a threatening 14-day incidence * of 168, which is the fifth worst value in Europe corresponds. That is why Germany has now reacted and is extending its warnings. From now on, the region also applies Hauts-de-France and the overseas territory Reunion Island as risk areas. Before that, quite a few areas were like the region Île-de-France around the metropolis Paris has been classified as a risk area.

On the website of the Foreign Office it says: “Before unnecessary tourist trips to the regions Île-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Occitanie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Hauts-de-France as well as after Corse (Corsica), French Guiana, St. Martin, Guadeloupe and Reunion Island is currently being warned due to the high number of infections. “Travel to the other French overseas territories, for which entry restrictions exist, is even” strongly discouraged. “

Corona in Austria: Vienna is now a risk area – the capital is the country’s problem child

In Austria developed that State of Vienna in the last few weeks more and more of the corona hotspot in the country. In the newly introduced traffic light system * of the black-green federal government Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) the capital was the only area to be assigned the orange warning level at the weekend, which corresponds to “high risk”. As expected Germany It has now responded and declared the city of almost two million people a risk area. The Foreign Office followed suit and from now on warns against traveling to Vienna.

My appeal: let us be particularly careful, especially at private celebrations – since most people are currently infected there. Read the full interview here: https://t.co/YmSndTILbb pic.twitter.com/oFqtsVvY2j – Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) September 13, 2020

Corona in Croatia: The number of cases is increasing in the east of the country

In August, returnees had made out a large part of the new corona infections in Germany, many of them came from Croatia. The situation on site seemed to improve somewhat in September, but is nonetheless still tense. Croatia comes to an incidence of 81. Now came the counties Brod-Posavina and Virovitica-Podravina in the east of the country as new risk areas.

In addition to these areas, the Foreign Office continue before traveling to the counties Zadar, Šibenik-Knin, Split-Dalmatia, Dubrovnik-Neretva, Požega-Slavonia warned.

Corona in Hungary: “Not advised” before traveling to the whole country

Meanwhile, the situation is gloomy Hungary, which has a 14-day incidence of 85. After that Robert Koch Institute the capital Budapest declared a risk area on Wednesday, warns Foreign Office not just before traveling to Hungary, but even advises against it directly: “Unnecessary tourist trips to Hungary are currently discouraged due to re-introduced entry restrictions * and quarantine measures.” pandemic An EU country that seemed to be able to fight well recorded an enormous increase in the number of cases in August and responded with border closings, among other things.

Nickelsdorf: A border official controls a driver at the Austro-Hungarian border. The country of 10 million people closed its borders. © Harald Schneider / dpa

Corona in Romania: all-clear and warning

In Romania is there from RKI meanwhile a little all-clear. Due to the falling number of infections, the circles apply Arges and Dambovita henceforth no more than Risk area. However, the circles were added Neamt and Caras Severin. In addition, the Foreign Office before traveling in circles Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Iaşi, Ilfov, Prahova, Vâlcea and Vaslui as well as the capital Bucharest warned. Romania has a 14-day incidence of 86.

Corona in Switzerland: Geneva, Vaud and Friborg – three cantons cause concern

In the Switzerland (Incidence of 62) the relaxed Corona situation last something. However, three of the total of 26 cantons are causing concern. This is a warning due to the increasing number of infections Foreign Office before traveling to the Cantons of Geneva, Vaud (Vaud) and Freiburg (Friborg). The latter was added on Wednesday.

Corona in the Netherlands: Warning against traveling to Amsterdam and Rotterdam

In the Netherlands the incidence recently rose to a precarious 80, which now also has consequences. The provinces North Holland (Noord-Holland) and South Holland (Zuid-Holland) have been considered since Wednesday Risk area. Accordingly, it warns Foreign Office also before traveling to these regions, which should not be insignificant for tourists. The holiday strongholds Amsterdam and Rotterdam are in the respective provinces. In addition, one still applies Travel warning for the Caribbean islands Aruba and Sint Maartenwho both belong to the kingdom of Netherlands belong.

Corona in the Czech Republic: Unusual situation in the country – new risk area next to Prague

Czech Republic was considered to be one of the European model examples when it comes to combating corona. The government around Prime Minister Andrej Babis was one of the first countries to run one Mask requirement a. At the moment the situation is in the neighboring country of Germany but anything but relaxed. A 14-day incidence of 129 means seventh place in a European comparison. Accordingly, there has now been a revision of the RKI. The region Středočeský (Central Bohemian Region) was designated as a risk area. In addition, warnings against traveling to the capital Prague are still issued.

The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (m) recently received the Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic (l) and his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. One of the topics in Vienna was cooperation in the fight against Covid-19. © Herbert Pfarrhofer / APA / dpa

Corona: New classifications in neighboring German countries – the situation in Germany is still ok

All in all, the new classifications of the Robert Koch Institutethat corona Not over yet and the concern about the second wave * is quite real in many places. That with France, Austria, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and the Switzerland five neighboring countries of Germany New travel warnings also shows that the situation in Germany must be carefully observed. The Federal Republic is currently still doing well in a European comparison (incidence of 23) – but still sees it RKI a trend that needs to be “watched carefully”. (as) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

The classifications as risk areas can change quickly due to a dynamic pandemic course. If you are planning a trip abroad, it is strongly recommended that you contact the Federal Foreign Office website to inform.

List of rubric lists: © Andreas Arnold / dpa