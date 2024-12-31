With the beginning of the new year just around the corner, many travelers are preparing an outdoor getaway during the month of January in which to discover magical natural environments. Whether around steep mountains or following the course of abundant rivers, Spain has several Natural Parks ideal for planning an excursion

From Galicia to Andalusia, the country has more than 150 protected natural spaces among which you can enjoy a large number of animal and plant species, as well as practice hiking and mountaineering activities. Knowing some of them is essential to prepare a trip during the first months of the year. These are five nature getaways in Spain that you can do this January:

Sierra de las Nieves National Park, in Malaga

Declared a National Park in July 2021, the Sierra de las Nieves It has a unique geology that defines it as one of the most unique natural enclaves in all of Andalusia. Throughout its more than 20,000 hectares, the environment is a paradise for all mountaineering lovers due to the large number of mountains and peaks it houses.

On the other hand, the park has great botanical and animal wealth, among which the Spanish fir – a Mediterranean fir from the glacial period – and the mountain goat, emblem of the protected area, stand out. In addition, the space encompasses a wide variety of towns with a rich historical, gastronomic and cultural heritage, making it a perfect option to enjoy its wide variety of routes both on foot and by bicycle.





Sierra Mariola Natural Park, between Alicante and Valencia

In the deepest part of the Valencian Community, Sierra Mariola It stands out as a unique space to visit during the coldest months of the year. Thus, declared a Natural Park in January 2002, the massif covers different towns where you can enjoy impressive landscapes.

Throughout its almost 17,000 hectares, the enclave has multiple hiking routes in which to contemplate everything that the mountains have to offer, crowning several of them at the top of Montcabrer. The peak, at about 1,390 meters high, is the highest point in the park, and an ideal location to appreciate all the surroundings of the region.





Hoces del Río Duratón Natural Park, in Segovia

Located northeast of Segovia, the Duratón River Hoces Natural Park It is located between the town of Sepúlveda and the Burgomillodo reservoir, where the river fits into a large canyon that reaches up to more than 100 meters of elevation in some areas. Thus, the space has an extensive historical and artistic heritage, which will transform the experience into a different and magical adventure of discovery.

In this way, throughout the enclave it is possible to see several monuments such as the first Romanesque hermitage of San Frutos, the caves with engravings from the Bronze Age or the architectural complex of Sepúlveda. This nearby town is a perfect place to rest and enjoy the typical cuisine of the area after completing one of the many hiking routes in the park.





Aigüestortes and Estany de Sant Maurici National Park, in Lleida

Noted for being the only national park in Catalonia, Aigüestortes and Estany de Sant Mauriciin Lleida has some of the most outstanding high mountain landscapes on the peninsula. The space, with more than 40,000 hectares, also has almost 200 lakes, providing travelers with unique images during the coldest seasons of the year.

In the same way, the space has peaks of more than 3,000 meters high where you can marvel at all the unique elements of the Pyrenean mountains. Along it it is possible to enjoy countless routes in which to discover everything that the space has to offer, mainly between its four regions, which are:

L’Alta Ribagorça

The Pallars Sobirà

The Pallars Jussà

The Val d’Aran





Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas, in Jaén

The Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villasin Jaén, is one of the most notable spaces in the province due to its enormous rock walls, its lush forests and its multiple paths. In this way, among all its peaks, Empanadas y Cabañas attracts special attention, since it has more than 2,000 meters of altitude.

On the other hand, the area also houses an extensive cultural heritage forged by the passage of various civilizations, such as the Iberian, Roman or Arab, which have left a notable mark on its populations. In this way, it is essential to visit magical points such as the Iberian necropolis of Toya in Peal de Becerro, the Roman villa of Bruñel or the Iruela castle.



