Bolivia – The fires have devastated a total of almost three million hectares in four regions of the country, according to a report from the Ombudsman’s Office. Indigenous groups have been affected as have the communities in the areas. Although there is no clarity on the number of animal species affected by the problem, there is sufficient information to determine what causes it. Criticism of the government by environmental organizations is also part of the panorama.

The fires were caused by small farmers in a traditional practice called ‘chaqueos’, but also by businessmen to have more pastures for livestock, especially in the eastern regions of the country, according to the vice ministry of Civil Defense.

In this period of drought that the country is experiencing, the consequences of the fires have worsened. “We are very concerned about our national protected areas that are being affected by these forest fires, said Claudia Flores, representative of the Ombudsman’s Office, when presenting a report on the situation on Friday, November 17.

He also said that “an inadequate response” and “high weaknesses” were identified on the part of various levels of the State to put out the fires.

According to the report, the damaged protected areas are the Madidi National Park (19,000 km2), considered the most biodiverse in the world by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS); The Noel Kempff Mercado Park (15,243 km2), the Isiboro Sécure National Park and Indigenous Territory (12,362 km2), the Amboró National Park (6,376 km2) and the Pilón Laja Biosphere Reserve and Community Land of Origin (4,000 km2).

The precise number of areas burned during the year – the majority since July – so far covers 2.9 million hectares, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

In addition, the representative of the Ombudsman’s Office also called for food to be sent to the indigenous people of the affected areas and for all authorities to seek unity in the face of the crisis “because there is hell in the place.”

And what about the animals?

Volunteers and firefighters fight fires that got out of control during the burning of forests and grasslands for agricultural purposes in Rurrunabaque, Beni department, Bolivia, on November 16, 2023. © AFP – Cristian Castro

At the moment there are no official figures on the animals. However, Dutch Bolivian biologist Vincent Vos, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Beni José Ballivián (UABJB), in the Bolivian Amazon, told France 24 that animal losses due to fire are very high and made an estimate of ten million. the number of mammals that would have died from the fires.

The calculation, as he explained, results from taking into account that a 2021 scientific study established during the fires recorded in Chiquitania (east), in 2019, that 5.9 million mammals died from the fire as an area of ​​2 million hectares.

The consequences are truly extreme. We are going to run out of forests in Bolivia if this progresses, warned the scientist, who has lived in the Amazon for twenty years.

According to the Authority for Supervision and Social Control of Forests and Land (ABT), in 2019 Bolivia had about 52 million hectares of forests, 42% of its territory; “Today there is controversy about how much forest surface was lost in recent years due to ‘chaqueos,'” said Vos.

This year, the Government reported that of the hectares burned by fires, a third were forests.

According to data from the Global Forest Watch platform, cited by the scientist, in 2022, 386,000 hectares of forests will be lost in Bolivia.

On the other hand, the environmental organization Probioma reported that, so far this month, Bolivia has registered 96,681 heat sources and 403,886 this year, to date.

Environmental groups, such as the Solón Foundation, criticize the Government of Luis Arce for maintaining decree 4334 of 2020 in force, which they call “ecocidal” and “incendiary”, because it allows the expansion of ‘chaqueos’ zones in the departments of Beni and Santa Cruz, the largest in Bolivia.

I am deeply concerned about the situation in Bolivia.

The fires are destroying the forests and traditional territories of indigenous peoples.

Evacuations and burning on private properties

One of the areas most affected by the uncontrolled fires is the one surrounding the tourist municipalities of San Buena Ventura, where around 6,000 inhabitants live, and in Rurrenabaque, with around 15,000, at the gates of Madidi Park, north of La Paz, where this week the evacuation of several indigenous and peasant communities took place.

The flames continue around the municipality of San Buenaventura. Yesterday, fifteen private properties were burned, a good part of the sugar mill’s cane plantations were lost, but the infrastructure of that factory has happily been saved, the mayor of San Buenaventura, Luis Alberto Alipaz, told France 24.

“We are doing what we can, but everything now seems uncontrollable,” he added after the Government mobilized help to the area to try to put out the fire, even using a helicopter.

The Executive has also reported the arrest of 51 people accused of having started the fires in various parts of the country and 2 were arrested in San Buena Ventura.

In the same region, the indigenous leader Lino Illimuri confirmed that “the Madidi park is burning, also in Pilón Lajas, where 23 indigenous communities of Tacanas and Uchupiamonas are threatened.”

From the sources of the fire, in the regions of Beni, Santa Cruz, La Paz and Cochabamba, images have been spread in the media and social networks in which indigenous people, peasants, soldiers and firefighters try to put them out, but they recognize their helplessness because the flames devastate everything in its path without respite.