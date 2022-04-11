Five cheeses made in the Region of Murcia are finalists to be the best cheese in Spain in 2022. This is the twelfth edition of GourmetsQuesos, the contest that selects the best among 868 Spanish cheeses.

The final will take place between April 25 and 28 and it will be decided which cheeses are the best among 90 finalists for each of the 15 categories that exist.

The semifinals were held on April 6 and 7 at the Wellington Hotel in Madrid. The panel of experts, made up of a total of 64 judges, tasted, smelled and chose, before a notary, the 90 finalist cheeses from the 15 categories, among which are five made in different parts of the Region of Murcia.

In the last edition, two cheeses (wine and rosemary) from Tío Resti (Caravaca) took the first and third prizes in the category of young goat cheese. This year they are not among the finalists.

To select the winners, the jury must take into account aspects such as the rind, color, texture, smell, flavor, aftertaste and persistence of each of the samples.

These are the cheeses from the Region of Murcia that have been finalists:

-In the category of young goat cheese we can find Villavieja Semi PDO Murcia Al Vino from Queserías Villavieja, from Calasparra.

-In the category of aged sheep cheeses we find the Abuelo Ruperto Reserva cheese from Quesos Ruperto, from San Javier.

-In the category of blue cheeses, El Roano Azul, from Quesos El Roano / Pedro Giner, from Purias, in Lorca, competes.

-In the category of shepherd’s or field soft cheese, there is Ruperto washed rind cheese, from Quesos Ruperto, from San Javier.

-In the category of hard-paste shepherd’s or field cheeses, there is the El Fino cheese, from La zarcillera / Alfonso Pérez Muelas, from Zacilla de Ramos, in Lorca.